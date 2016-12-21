Katy Perry Trolls Orlando Bloom After He Shares Throwback Pic In Legolas Costume

Courtesy of Orlando Bloom Instagram/REX Shutterstock

My precious! Katy Perry trolled Orlando Bloom in the best way on Dec. 20, poking fun at his ‘Lord Of The Rings’ throwback photo. In the vintage pic, he rocks the iconic Legolas costume, offering plenty of ammunition for a light-hearted diss! See which actress Katy compared him to!

The couple that plays together, stays together! Katy Perry, 32, and Orlando Bloom, 39, have been dating for nearly a year, but that doesn’t mean he’s safe from her trolling. The actor shared an epic throwback pic on Dec. 20, documenting his transformation into character for the 2001 flick Lord of The Rings:The Fellowship of the Ring. The glam squad definitely went the extra mile, giving him pointy ear prosthetics and a blonde wig for his role as bowman Legolas. Katy wasn’t about to miss out on the opportunity of a lifetime, making fun of her beau in the best way. She wrote, “You look like Jen Aniston on the lower right babe.” We’re not sure what Jen would think!

Aside from the comedic aspect of the throwback pic, it also had sentimental value. Orlando captioned the snap, “15 years ago today, #TheLordOfTheRings: The Fellowship of the Ring hit theaters. and the rest, as you know, is history.” He’s definitely got a point, since he reprised his role in the sequels, The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers, The Lord of the Rings, The Return of the King and even in The Hobbit series. Orlando’s photo collage was only one of the 11 posts he shared that day to commemorate the hit film series, quickly taking his fans down memory lane!

Meanwhile, Katy and Orlando seem to have an amazing relationship, having recently made an appearance at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles on Dec. 19, even wearing Santa Claus costumes! During their visit, the lovebirds sang holiday songs with the kids, handed out gifts and took photos with the families. Only one day prior, the happy couple also traveled to Disneyland for a fun-filled day at the amusement park. The pair often flaunts major PDA and still, we can’t get enough!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Orlando resembles Jennifer Aniston in the pic? Let us know!

