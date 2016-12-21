Katie Couric To Return To ‘Today’ Show Alongside Matt Lauer

Image Courtesy of NBC

Who says you can’t go home again? The ‘Today’ show was home for Katie Couric for 15 years, and in the first week of January, she’ll return to fill in for Savannah Guthrie while she’s out on maternity leave.

It’s a one week only event: Katie Couric, 59, back behind the Today show desk. She will fill in for co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, who is out on maternity leave after having her second child on Dec. 9, the Los Angeles Times reported.

She’s planning on sitting at the desk with her former longtime co-host, Matt Lauer, for the week of Jan. 2. Of course this is the first time she’s been back as an anchor since she left Today for the CBS Evening News. She was a co-anchor at Today from 1991 to 2006, but has stayed close with Matt over the years.

Katie, who currently is the global anchor for Yahoo News, has filled in on Today‘s rival, Good Morning America in 2012, but has yet to do so on Today . . . until now.

In January, Matt actually visited Watch What Happens Live, where he was asked to chose between which of his former co-anchors he missed more — Meredith Vieira or Katie. Calling them both “dear friends,” he said he felt “like he had “great relationships with two ex-wives.”

“The difference is Meredith and I have a kiss-on-the-lips relationship. Meredith is one of those warm people, every time she sees you, she kisses you on the lips,” he said. “Katie and I have a trading-barbs relationship. Always jokes one after the other. But really, I love them both.”

Well it’s always nice to see two working friends stay friends for so long, regardless of what has happened. HollywoodLifers, are you excited to see Katie back at the Today show desk? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.