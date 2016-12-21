Kanye West Cancels European Tour: Headed For Another Breakdown?

Fans of Kanye West in Europe are going to have to wait some time before they’re able to check him out in concert — he’s reportedly decided not to head overseas with his Saint Pablo tour like originally planned. Could this mean he’s not fully recovered after his recent hospitalization!?

It’s been a crazy couple of weeks for Kanye West, 39, and it appears he’s not ready to fully get back into the swing of things anytime soon. The rapper has cancelled his upcoming European tour dates following his recent breakdown and week-long hospitalization, according to TMZ. There were no dates set in stone for shows in countries like Paris and the UK, and no tickets had been sold yet, but the plan had been to continue the Saint Pablo tour overseas, and that’s now been scrapped.

As we previously reported, ‘Ye put the remainder of his U.S. tour on hold after two concert meltdowns, which were followed by his hospitalization for psychiatric treatment. Those dates have yet to be rescheduled, and it’s unclear when the 39-year-old will be ready to get back on the road.

We’ve seen Yeezy out and about a few times since he was released from the hospital, most recently, on a date night with Kim Kardashian, 36, despite recent rumors that they’re headed for a divorce. He even took a trip to New York City, during which he spent time with president-elect Donald Trump, 70, in a meeting that had everyone buzzing.

Kimye is reportedly fighting to save their marriage in couples therapy, and, as HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY reported, he’s promised her that he’ll be a better husband and father in the new year. We’re crossing our fingers that these two are able to work things out!

