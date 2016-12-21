Justin Bieber Takes Nasty Tumble While Hiking — See Pics Of His Fall

Splash News

Oh no! Justin Bieber suffered a brutal fall while hiking in Los Angeles on Dec. 21, and the paparazzi caught it all on camera. Thankfully, he’s alright, but if you want to see the pics of Justin taking a nasty tumble, click through our gallery below!

Justin Bieber, 22, has been gallivanting all over Los Angeles the past few weeks, and on Dec. 21, he decided to take a hike. Sadly, Justin hit a bump in the road along his travels (literally) and took a nasty tumble down a steep dirt trail.

Paparazzi were on location, so they caught the embarrassing moment on camera. You can see one pics above, but to see the rest, click through our gallery above! Poor Justin.

Who knows, maybe his fall had something to do with the fact that two nights before he was out partying with Hailey Baldwin. They partied together inside Hyde Sunset in West Hollywood on Dec. 19, according to TMZ. The longtime friends, who may or may not have hooked up with each other in the past, attended the Shots Studios Xmas party, but Justin was seen leaving alone. Still — being out all hours of the night can certainly affect your balance just a number of hours later.

And we have to be honest, we’ve certainly been guilty of falling down a hiking trail before. Who hasn’t? Justin’s also not the only celebrity to take a tumble so publicly. Heidi Klum, Jennifer Lawrence, Taylor Swift, Penelope Disick, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, and both Kim and Khloe Kardashian have all been guilty of doing the same. (Pics of their falls are in our gallery above!) So like we said, we’re just happy to see Justin came out unscathed.

