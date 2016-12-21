Jennifer Lopez & Drake Romance? Why He May Not Get The Girl Of His Dreams

REX/Shutterstock

Poor Drake might need a reality check! After weeks of trying to romance Jennifer Lopez, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned the love-struck rapper may not ever get the woman of his dreams. Read on to find out why!

Ugh, this is a major bummer. Jennifer Lopez, 47, isn’t totally feeling Drake, 30, and now we can’t stop crying. “Look, JLo’s ‘s flattered that Drake is trying to holler at her,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s sexy, rich, and one of the best rappers in the game, but she’s not interested in being one of Drake’s girls. She certainly doesn’t want to develop feelings for only him only to be let down.” We all know that Drizzy is a major sweetheart, but being in a monogamous relationship may not be his strong suit.

It’s not that the “One Dancer” rapper hasn’t tried settling down, it just never seems to work out. Drizzy heavily romanced Rihanna, followed by a brief fling with Taylor Swift. We also told you that he was drooling over Nicki Minaj for awhile — who can keep up! It’s no wonder that Jennifer is a little wary of jumping into a relationship with him. “Jennifer loves all the little darling gifts he’s given her, but she’s hesitant on taking things further with him because he’s a notorious player and she knows it.”

A tiger doesn’t change its stripes over night, but we’d love to see Jen give the poor man a chance! Drake has been doing everything in his power to show the bootylicious singer that he’s into her, flying to see her in Las Vegas, treating her to cozy dinners, and even making sweet music with her. The sexy singers dined together at LA hotspot Delilah, a date that Drake turned into a super-private event as he rented out the entire restaurant so they could be alone! If Jen won’t date him, WE WILL!

HollywoodLifers, are you bummed out that Jen doesn’t want to date Drake?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.