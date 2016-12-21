Jennifer Lawrence’s Easy 2-Step Hairstyle On ‘Watch What Happens’ — DIY In 5 Minutes

Courtesy Of Bravo

Jennifer Lawrence stunned on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ on December 19 and now we’re breaking down her hair look so you can do it yourself!

Jennifer Lawrence was a guest on Andy Cohen‘s Watch What Happens Live to promote her new movie Passengers, but we want to promote her amazing hairstyle!

A twist on the half up hairstyle trend, Jennifer rocked two mini french braids. Her hair was in a center part and in gorgeous undone waves! It looked amazing!

To copy, simply part your hair in the center. Take a small section on one side, in the front, and braid back, adding small pieces as you go if you can. Bobby pin the strand near your crown. Repeat on the other side but do not tie them together. This is a simple, fast take on the boxer braid trend, and much easier to do on yourself!

If needed, loosely curl the rest of your hair and add a texturizing spray for hold.

We loved seeing this fun side of Jennifer, who played Plead The Fifth with the cast of Vanderpump Rules. On her least favorite Hunger Games movie, she said: “I guess the third one because they split it into two and it, like, kind of got stuck between Catching Fire, and that being said I haven’t seen any of them in years so maybe I’m wrong. I’m just guessing that the third one would be the worst, but I don’t actually know.”

She said her favorite was the first one because it was an introduction to the story and the characters.

