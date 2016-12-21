AKM-GSI

Irina Shayk is one of the sexiest pregnant ladies we’ve ever seen! Bradley Cooper’s lovely alleged fiance stepped out in Beverly Hills on Dec. 21 slyly showing off her growing belly in a cute sweater dress with a sky-high slit! Here’s the scoop.

Irina Shayk’s baby bump is quickly growing! Just weeks ago the 30-year-old supermodel was hardly showing while walking the runway of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, but on Dec. 21, you could clearly see that her tummy is getting bigger.

Bradley Cooper’s gorgeous possible bride-to-be stepped out of the Beverly Hills Hotel rocking a sexy-but-casual tan sweater dress that had a dangerously high slit which showed off a heck of a lot of her amazingly tones legs. Her gams looked even better thanks to her sexy black leather boots with a chunky wooden heel. Though the dress is a thick fabric and falls away from the body, you could still catch a glimpse of her growing belly from underneath.

Though we all know that Irina is pregnant now, she seemed to be trying to hide the bump with a blue Ralph Lauren shopping bag filled with gifts while she was out and about. One thing she wasn’t shy about showing off? Her stunning emerald-and-diamond ring! The stunning gemstone is allegedly an engagement ring from Bradley, though there is still no confirmation that the couple is engaged.

The photo was taken the same day as an E! report came out saying that Irina and Bradley were working on picking out names for their baby. The couple allegedly already knows what gender their child will be, but hasn’t made the announcement. We can’t wait to find out whether they’re having a little boy or girl!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the photo of Irina’s growing baby bump? Share all of your thoughts on the look with us!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.