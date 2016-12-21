Alan Thicke’s Cause Of Death: What Led To The ‘Growing Pains’ Actor’s Sudden Passing

REX/Shutterstock

Alan Thicke’s official cause of death has been revealed, according to a new report Dec. 21. We’re finally getting more answers into the death of the ‘Growing Pains’ actor, who reportedly suffered a heart attack just eight days ago on Dec. 13. Here’s what we know.

Alan Thicke‘s official cause of death was a “ruptured aorta” according to a report from TMZ who obtained his death certificate, Dec. 21. Essentially, Thicke unexpectedly passed away at the age of 69 due to a heart attack, as reported by the site who originally broke the news.

Doctors desperately attempted to save Alan’s life by performing a median sterotomy, according to the official documents, which is a procedure where medical professionals “crack” open the sternum and create a vertical incision along the front of the sternum. This is done to gain easy access to the heart and lungs so doctors can operate on a patient.

Alan unexpectedly suffered a heart attacked around 11:15 AM, Dec. 13, as reported by the site. He reportedly passed away three hours later in surgery at St. Joseph’s hospital in Burbank, CA. The time of the actor’s death was noted at 2:14 PM, according to the docs.

The Hollywood legend was playing hockey with his 19-year-old son, Carter, when he was stricken with a heart attack, TMZ originally reported, adding that he was transported to Providence St. Joseph’s Medical Center where he later died.

Many celebrities took to social media to mourn the death of their beloved friend and TV legend. Ellen DeGeneres, 58, John Legend, 37, Demi Lovato, 24, and more stars tweeted their sad thoughts and condolences after Alan’s passing.

Alan is survived by his wife Tanya, 40, and his three sons — Brennan, 42, Robin Thicke, 39, and Carter. Robin spoke out for the first time since his father’s tragic passing, Dec. 14. He called Alan the “greatest man I ever met,” and said the actor was “always a gentleman,” when he spoke to The Los Angeles Times. “I saw him a few days ago and told him how much I loved and respected him,” Robin contined. So sad.

Our thoughts are with Alan’s family during this difficult time.

