Last Minute Cocktail Recipes To Eliminate Holiday Party Panic

Christmas is just days away, but if you procrastinate like I do, then you are ZERO percent prepared for the holiday shindigs you are expected to participate in. Relax: here are the only last minute cocktail recipes that you need to make things merry and, well, you know the rest.

Horchata, created by James Horn for Añejo

Ingredients:

Jasmine Rice

Canela (Mexican Cinnamon)

Organic Agave Nectar

Water

Mezcal

Papaya Cream/Crème de Papaya, by Fogo de Chao

Ingredients:

2 cup fresh papaya

2 pints vanilla ice cream

2 ounce Crème de Cassis liqueur

Mint leaves

Peel and remove seeds from papaya. Cut papaya into small pieces and measure out 2 cups. Put papaya pieces and ice cream in food processor and process for 1 minute until the fruit has blended completely. Pour mixture into a chilled goblet or brandy snifter. Garnish with Crème de Cassis and a mint leaf. Serves 4.

Wild Toddy, created by Seth Allen for The Late Late

Ingredients:

1 oz Wild Turkey 101 Rye

0.5 oz Crown Royal Vanilla

0.5 oz honey syrup

tea blend

Add all ingredients to a tea glass. Cover with hot water and garnish with a cinnamon stick and lemon wedge.

Spiced Chocolate Mint Julep, created by Brenda Riepenhoff, bartender at Westville Hudson and cocktail blogger

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. bourbon

.75 oz. chocolate cordial

.5 oz. cinnamon-clove tea

Mint

Garnish with homemade whiskey filled chocolates and mint sprig. Serve in a Julep Glass.

Milagro Hot Chocolate

Ingredients:

1.5 parts Milagro Añejo

3 parts Abuelita Chocolate Tablets or Your Favorite Hot Chocolate Powder

Heavy Cream

1 pinch Grated Chili Chocolate Bar

Build in a clear mug or other drink vessel suitable for hot beverages. Top with whipped cream and chili chocolate shavings.

Clicquot Rich Rosé-Merry

Ingredients:

5-6 large ice cubes

2-3 sprigs of rosemary

Veuve Clicquot Rich Rosé Champagne

Place 5 ice cubes in a large wine glass, top with Veuve Clicquot Rich Rosé, and finish with sprigs of fresh rosemary.

Sparkling Collins Royale by Fairmont Tastemakers for Fairmont Hotels & Resorts

Ingredients:

1 oz Belvedere Vodka

2 oz Veuve Clicquot Brut Champagne

2 Sprigs of Mint

3 Slices Cucumber

1 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

1 oz Simple Syrup (1:1)

Garnish: 1 Sprig of Mint

The CC™ 100% Rye War on Winter

Ingredients:

1 part Canadian Club 100% Rye Whisky

3 parts Steamed Milk

1 pinch Brown Sugar

Dried Cloves (to taste)

1-2 Cinnamon Sticks

Dash of Nutmeg

Heat milk on stove on low heat with cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg and brown sugar. Stir until combined and bring to a quick boil. Pour CC 100% Rye into a heat-proof glass and add milk mixture. Top with milk foam and a dash of cinnamon powder.

