Hailey Baldwin Flaunts Butt Cheeks In Revealing Bikini For ‘LOVE’ Advent Calendar

Hailey Baldwin stars in Day 21 of the 2016 ‘LOVE’ Advent Calendar and it is unbelievably sexy. Hailey strips down to just a tiny little bikini and completely flashes her butt cheeks! What do you guys think of Hailey’s sexy video?

Hailey Baldwin, 20, looks drop-dead-gorgeous as the Day 21 star of the 2016 LOVE Advent Calendar video series. Hailey’s video was produced by Dan Jackson, and the entire video was shot at The Standard hotel in New York City.

Throughout the entire video, Hailey is rocking a sexy black bikini and is twirling around on a leather sofa, on the bed, and in the shower, all while flaunting her amazingly toned body. The black halter-neck bikini features a high neck, and it wraps around her toned abs, while the back is completely open and criss-crossed. As for the bottoms, they were extremely cheeky and cutout on the sides, showing off a ton of skin, and the entire time she was flaunting her butt cheeks.

As if the bathing suit wasn’t sexy enough, fashion stylist, Sally Lyndley, topped off Hailey’s entire look off with bright red, shiny metallic patent leather thigh-high boots with sky-high heels. She opted out of any crazy makeup and makeup artist, Francelle, gave Hailey the totally bare-faced look, while Akki styled her hair in natural, loose, wispy waves.

We’re obsessed with Hailey’s Day 21 video and this is not Hailey’s first rodeo. She first appeared in the LOVE Advent Calendar back in 2014 when she starred in Day 9 by Daniel Jackson, and then she reappeared as Day 21, (again!), in 2015!

We can’t even handle how sexy this video of Hailey is and even though it’s a lot less racy than some of the other Advent videos we’ve seen from LOVE this year, it’s still equally as sexy and amazing. What do you guys think of her video?