Gigi Hadid Refuses To Marry Zayn Malik: Why She Turned Down His Holiday Proposal

Courtesy of Instagram

Though Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have been dating for just a year, a Dec. 21 report says that he’s already asked her to marry him. Before you do a spit take, the second part of it is that she said no! Find out why.

Unfortunately, Zayn Malik, 23, didn’t get the Christmas gift he was hoping for when Gigi Hadid, 21, turned down his marriage proposal, Life & Style magazine reports. Bummer!

“Zayn recently asked Gigi to marry him,” an insider claims to the mag. It’s not happening so fast, though! “She’s only 21 and doesn’t feel ready to tie the knot, so she turned him down.” Fair enough!

Gigi is also scared to follow in her mom’s footsteps, the source adds. “She’s seen her mom [Yolanda Hadid] go through two messy divorces, so Gigi wants to make 100 percent sure Zayn’s the one before she makes a lifetime commitment,” the insider shares. That makes sense!

It’s also worth noting that if and when Gigi says yes, we’ll all know right away! “If they do get engaged, it’s not going to be something Gigi will want to hide,” a source has told HollywoodLife.com exclusively. “She’s very proud to be dating Zayn. If [she decides] to marry him, there is no way she’ll keep it a secret.”

At the end of the day, Zayn is absolutely smitten with Gigi, and the L&S insider believes that he’ll keep trying to prove his commitment to her. “He calls her his ‘rock’ and he credits her with helping him overcome his anxiety issues,” the source reveals. We previously told you exclusively that Gigi has a “calming” effect on him, and they are known to spend hours on the phone together if he’s having a bad day.

HollywoodLife.com has reached out for comment.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Gigi and Zayn will get married eventually? Tell us if you want them to tie the knot!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.