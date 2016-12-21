Christina El Moussa Headed For Heartbreak With Gary Anderson?: Ex-GF Speaks

Uh oh! Not much is known about ‘Flip Or Flop’ star Christina El Moussa’s alleged new lover Gary Anderson. However, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY talked to one of his ex-girlfriends to learn more about the contractor. Check it out!

Very soon after news broke that Christina El Moussa, 33, and Tarek El Moussa, the couple featured in Flip Or Flop, was divorcing, rumors began flying that Christina was already dating one of her contractors named Gary Anderson. We wanted to know more about this mystery man, so HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY tracked down one of his exes to find out what kind of man he is. And lucky for Christina, he sounds like a good one!

“To be honest Gary is very respectful of women and a good guy,” the former girlfriend told HollywoodLife.com. “I fell for him because he had a big heart and in the time that we were together he treated me very well.” Well, that’s a good sign! Christina has two young children and if she is in fact dating Gary, we would hope that he would be a good role model.

So, does the ex girlfriend know anything about Gary’s alleged new relationship? “As for Gary and Christina I do not know what is going on with Christina El Moussa,” she explained, “but I would not say anything bad about him. Gary was hard working and well respected.” Well that’s great to hear. Fans have been really interested in Gary since the news broke that he may be dating the Flip or Flop star soon after her divorce from husband Tarek. He’s still a mysterious figure, but you can learn more about him right here!

