Gary Anderson: Christina El Moussa’s New BF’s History Of Nasty Divorces Revealed

Eek! It turns out that ‘Flip Or Flop’ star Christina El Moussa’s rumored boyfriend, Gary Anderson, has a pile of baggage in his romantic history. A new report reveals he’s been divorced twice, and both resulted in endless battles over spousal and child support!

Christina El Moussa, 33, may think she has found love now that she’s separating from husband Tarek, 35, after nearly a decade of marriage, but her new boyfriend is giving many fans reason to be worried that’s not the case. Gary Anderson, a contractor who has allegedly appeared on Flip Or Flop alongside Christina and Tarek over the years, has been through at least two nasty divorces, reports InTouch Weekly.

In 1999 when Gary split from his first wife, Jo Ann, the pair spent an entire decade going back and forth in court. After 13 years years of marriage, Gary and Jo Ann found themselves disagreeing on money and custody of their daughter, documents obtained by the outlet show. In the end, Jo Ann won the financial battle and received $4,000 a month in spousal support, over $7,000 in child support, an additional $100,000 for “back” child support, and on top of all that he was forced to put $50,000 in a bank account specifically made for his daughter. Woof.

Gary’s second divorce happened in 2005, from his next wife, Denise. The pair only spent four years of wedded bliss together, but unfortunately it resulted in even more court battles over money for Gary. Denise ended up getting $2,000 a month in spousal support for up to two years, $330,000 from the joint bank account they shared, and an equalization payment of $450,000. Last but not least, Denise took a brand new BMW and the $700,000 home she once shared with Gary. Looks like he lost this battle, too.

Needless to say, if things between Christina and Gary get serious and he marries for a third time, both parties should be extremely careful with their finances! Not only does Christina have her Flip Or Flop money and two children of her own to worry about, but it sure seems that Gary is already being drained by his first two wives.

