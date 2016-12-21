Christina El Moussa & Gary Anderson: Did She Fall For Him Weeks Before Tarek Split?

Courtesy of FOX

Christina El Moussa’s feelings for her rumored new boyfriend, Gary Anderson, may have began before she even ended things with her husband, Tarek El Moussa. In fact, that might even be what caused the ‘Flip Or Flop’ couple’s blowout fight in May in the first place, according to a new report!

Were Christina El Moussa’s feelings for another man the cause of her split from Tarek El Moussa?! The reality star is reportedly dating her and her ex’s contractor, Gary Anderson, 57, now that she’s single, but Tarek has long suspected that something was going on between the two, according to InTouch.

“Tarek saw Christina’s phone and [believed] there was some inappropriate texting going on between her and Gary,” the mag’s source claims. “That’s when he blew up.” As we previously reported, the blow up happened in May, and involved police showing up to the pair’s home after Tarek fled with a gun in his hand. Interestingly, Gary was on the family’s property when this all went down, and is even listed as a witness on the police report (Tarek and Christina later released a statement confirming that the incident didn’t involve violence and that no charges were filed).

Christina and Tarek issued a joint comment stating that neither of them were “involved with any third party” before the separation “or believes the other was.” However, six months later, she and Gary are reportedly an item, although friends tell the magazine they don’t think it will last.

“I think it’s more of her looking up to him as a father figure,” the source explains, adding that Gary “doesn’t even like to be around [young] kids” (Christina has a 6 year old and a 16 month old with Tarek). This split gets more complicated by the day!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Christina fell for Gary weeks before she ended things with Tarek?

