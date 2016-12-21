Christina El Moussa’s Romance With Gary Anderson Featured On Next ‘Flip Or Flop’ Season?

FameFlyNet / Courtesy of Instagram

Though Tarek and Christina El Moussa are most definitely headed for divorce, their crazy-popular show ‘Flip or Flop’ will live on. So will Christina’s rumored relationship with Gary Anderson, the contractor who did work for the power couple, be featured on the show?

Christina El Moussa, 33, and Tarek El Moussa, 34, have split, but a Dec. 21 report from InTouch magazine says her alleged budding romance with Gary Anderson probably won’t last long enough to make it onto the next season of Flip or Flop!

“I can’t imagine it lasting. He’s got two grown daughters and doesn’t want any more kids,” an insider claims to the mag. “He doesn’t even like to be around [young] kids!”

Okay, then why would they be together? “I think it’s more of her looking up to him as a father figure,” the source explains. “Gary is also loaded. So I guess if you’re already used to someone like Tarek who has money, you’re going to go after someone like Gary.”

Christina and Gary met three years ago, according to the report, and even though “Gary had a girlfriend at the time”, Tarek thinks, via an insider, that “Christina fell for Gary while he was working on her and Tarek’s pool”. Oh, dear.

Oh, and get this: a source claims that texts sent from Gary to Christina served as the final straw that led to her explosive fight with Tarek! “Tarek saw Christina’s phone and [believed] there was some inappropriate texting going on between her and Gary,” the insider reveals. “That’s when he blew up.”

Finally, though Gary originally was going to appear on the spinoff series Flip or Flop: Selling Summer, Tarek banned him. “Once this all went down in May, Tarek called the producers and told them that Gary was not allowed to be filmed anymore.” Guess that answers whether or not we’ll see his relationship with Christina on the show!

