Kobe Bryant Introduces New Baby Girl Bianka Bella — See Adorable Pic

At last! After a long wait, Kobe Bryant shared the first pic of his baby girl on Dec. 21, introducing the world to his precious princess named Bianka Bella. The NBA legend’s third daughter is absolutely flawless in every way, swaddled to perfection in the sweet portrait!

Kobe Bryant, 38, and his wife Vanessa, 34, welcomed their third baby girl on Dec. 5. Now, fans finally get to take a peek at their bundle of joy named Bianka Bella. Taking to Instagram on Dec. 21, the proud parents shared the very first photo of their precious princess, wrapped tightly in pink fabric with a bonnet on her head. He captioned the heartwarming photo of their doll-like daughter, “@vanessabryant and I are beyond excited to welcome our newest baby girl, Bianka. #BabyBlessing #SweetBaby #AnotherAngel. December 5, 2016. 7 pounds 5 ounces 20 inches.”

Vanessa also took to social media to voice her thoughts, writing, “Kobe and I are beyond excited to welcome our newest baby girl, Bianka!!!” Kobe and his leading lady, who are already the proud parents of 10-year-old Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant and 13-year-old Natalia Diamante Bryant, announced they’d be expecting yet another addition back in July. As if that wasn’t cute enough, they treated fans to the sweetest pregnancy announcement ever. The former Lakers star wrote, “Beyond blessed and excited to share that we are expecting our third baby girl!!! #Blessed #BabyMamba#Thankful,” while sharing a pic of a onesie reading, “Baby Mamba.” Aw!

We’re sure Kobe is embracing fatherhood to the fullest, especially after retiring from the NBA in April. The star athlete played his last game at the Staples Center in LA, scoring 60 points while going out with a total bang. “Last night was the final chapter to an incredible story,” he wrote one day after saying good-bye to the court for good. “I walk away at peace knowing my love for the game & this city will never be broken.” We’re sure Kobe’s girls will keep a smile on his face!

