Tyler Posey Gushed Over GF Bella Thorne Days Before She’s Seen Kissing Charlie Puth

Courtesy of Instagram/REX/Shutterstock

Forget Bella Swan’s famous love triangle — Bella Thorne’s is WAY more interesting. Just days before she was caught making out with Charlie Puth in Miami Beach, Tyler Posey spoke to HollywoodLife.com exclusively about how excited he is to be spending the holidays with…his girlfriend Bella. Awkward!

We hope that Bella Thorne, 19, knows what she’s doing! HollywoodLife.com spoke exclusively to Tyler Posey, 25, a few days before her hookup with Charlie Puth, 25, about his plans for the holiday season — which were supposed to include Bella!

“Bella and I just started dating and I am really excited to be spending it with her and our new family,” Tyler told us. “We have a really close group of friends and family that we just really fell in love with and have become such a unit, so I am really excited to spend the holidays with them!” We have to wonder if those plans are still on, now that Bella and Charlie appear to be a thing.

“I couldn’t be happier,” Tyler added of his romance with Bella, which was getting serious. “Everything and everyday is a new adventure and this holiday especially will be interesting and different. So it is all great and beautiful!”

Tyler’s excitement about Bella seems a little bittersweet now that she’s been PDAing with Charlie. As we previously told you exclusively, their hot Miami hookup has left Tyler confused — well, who wouldn’t be?! We’ve heard that Tyler thinks “he’s still a couple with Bella”, but at the same time, “he feels like she may have ghosted him”. Poor guy — that’s probably not the Christmas gift he was hoping for!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Bella and Tyler are over for good — or will they kiss and makeup by Christmas? Tell us!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.