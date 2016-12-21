Kylie Jenner Increases Her Breast Size From B Cup To D Cup? — Expert Speaks

Courtesy of Instagram

Did Kylie Jenner get a boob job?! Fans have been asking that question for months now, but lately it’s been harder and harder to ignore just how much larger her chest appears. Finally, an expert sheds some light on the subject EXCLUSIVELY for HollywoodLife.com.

Kylie Jenner’s breasts are getting too big to ignore. After posting a particularly busty-looking braless pic on Dec. 21, Twitter exploded with fans questioning whether or not the youngest of the Kardashian Tribe may have gotten some work done. She has passionately denied having implants time and time again, often blaming the changes in her body to weight gain or new bras, but Dr. Anthony Youn, M.D., F.A.C.S., isn’t convinced.

America’s Holistic Plastic Surgeon™ tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY “It’s not just Kylie’s lips that have undergone an enhancement. Her breasts appear to have gone from a conservative B to a full D. I suspect that she’s had a recent breast augmentation, giving her breasts that proportionately rival her famous lips.”

So, what does the good doc think of the work she may or may not have had done? “In my opinion, they are a bit large for her frame,” said Dr. Youn. “But I’m sure she is happy with them.” That’s for damn sure! Kylie used to be all about her booty, but it seems she’s highlighting her chest more and more often lately by wearing revealing low cut or sheer tops, some that even show her nipples! And even when she clearly isn’t wearing a bar, her girls still sit high and perky. So if she has another secret weapong (besides possible plastic surgery) we would love to be let in on it!

HollywoodLifers, do you think about Kylie getting plastic surgery? Is Dr. Youn right, or do you think she’s telling the truth about never going under the knife? Let us know!

