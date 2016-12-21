Demi Lovato Disses Kardashians After Awkward Run-In With Kendall Jenner While Shopping: Report

REX/Shutterstock

Yikes! This is so awkward! Demi Lovato was allegedly caught throwing some serious shade at the Kardashian family after desperately avoiding a run-in with Kendall Jenner at a Beverly Hills store! Find out what she said!

Demi Lovato, 24, is not one to hold back her personal feelings. The outspoken “Confident” singer was recently caught attempting to escape a run-in with Kendall Jenner, 21 while on a shopping trip at Barneys in Beverly Hills. An eyewitness told Life & Style, “Demi did everything to avoid Kendall. Demi saw her in the shoe department and made a beeline for the makeup section.” Eek!

Apparently, Demi made her reasons for running away from Kendall known to fellow shoppers. “As soon as Kendall was out of earshot, Demi said, ‘So annoying. You can’t go anywhere without seeing a Kardashian!'” the insider said. As soon as she said it, Kendall allegedly appeared in the same makeup section as Demi! Can’t a girl take a hint?!

However, the report claims that Kendall didn’t pay the singer any mind and was completely oblivious to the diss. Demi went one her way to the top floor of the store when Kendall came into the same section. Talk about awkward…

Demi Lovato has spoken out about her feelings on tons of celebs, most recently dissing Taylor Swift and her squad in Glamour’s November issue. While she certainly made it clear on Twitter she was Team Kimye during their “Famous” feud with T.Swift, there have been numerous claims that the “Body Say” singer has bad blood with the Jenner sisters.

Specifically in September 2016, Demi, with the help of Joe Jonas, reenacted Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s “stuck in an elevator” and completely fooled everyone. The best friend duo claimed they were stuck in an elevator for four hours and documented it on Snapchat. While they were really just pranking fans, people were quick to compare the trickery to Kylie and Kendall actually getting stuck in an elevator just two weeks prior — an occasion which was posted all over the sisters’ Instagrams and Snapchats.

