Daisy Fuentes & Richard Marx: Why His Heroic Display On Flight Is A Turn On For Her

No one is more impressed by Richard Marx’s heroic act on the Korean Air flight than his wife, Daisy Fuentes. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned why Richard’s protective side is such a turn on for Daisy!

Daisy Fuentes, 50, is one very proud wife as the world gushes over her husband, Richard Marx, 53 and his assistance in restraining a violent passenger on their flight on December 20. Though the pop singer claims he is no “hero” for doing the right thing, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned why Daisy is swooning over her hubby’s good deed.

“Daisy already calls Richard her hero and now more than ever she sees him as her knight in shining armor,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s so protective of her so she’s not surprised that he jumped in and saved the day. She loves feeling protected and taken care of so this was a major turn on for her.”

On top of that, the source added that Daisy and Richard are “about to celebrate their first wedding anniversary (on December 23) and she could not be more in love with him. Daisy waited until she was nearly 50 years old to find Richard but it was more than worth the wait, she thinks he’s perfect in every way and now the world knows what a hero he really is.” Aw!

Although Richard can’t be seen in video from the incident, it shows that the troubled passenger he helped restrain for flight attendants was truly terrifying. The young man is furious in the short clip from the mid-flight outburst, and he repeatedly screams at the older man holding him down as two female flight attendants tie him down with rope. Yes, actual rope!

While we’re thrilled to hear that Daisy is total into Richard being a big hero, we’re also happy that they landed safe and sound after the incident. Thankfully, it doesn’t appear that anyone was seriously injured on the flight, and Richard can definitely be thanked for that!

