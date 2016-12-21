Christina & Tarek: Friends Begging Them To Spend Christmas Together For The Kids

Courtesy of Instagram

The more, the merrier? ‘Flip Or Flop’ stars Christina and Tarek El Moussa have been going through the wringer ever since their public split, but friends are begging them to spend Christmas together for their young kids, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned. Here’s the details!

Beloved reality stars Christina, 33, and Tarek El Moussa, 35, shocked fans on Dec. 12 by revealing that they’ve been separated since May. Of course, this gave friends a reason for concern when it came to the holiday season, especially since the shocking news was just announced. “All of their close pals are hoping that Christina and Tarek will get back together because they are a very popular couple,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They are also really great parents and they always put their kids first. Both Taylor, 6, and Brayden, 1, are still really young and hopefully they will spend Christmas together as a family.”

Our source continued, “They have been through a lot over the years as a couple and that always counts for a lot, so, it would be great if they could be together just now.” This will definitely be an adjustment period for all, since the hit show was also cancelled on Dec. 19, marking the end of an era! New episodes are currently being filmed to meet the needs of the initial contract, but when that’s completed, it’s over, E! reports. The pair has been together for seven years after officially tying the knot in 2009, making it even more difficult to start fresh this holiday season.

Luckily, Christina already took their adorable kids to visit Santa Claus one day before announcing their split. The reality starlet is now allegedly dating family contractor Gary Johnson and there’s reportedly “zero chance” that she’ll ever give Tarek another chance. Fans also suspect her changed feelings are due to Tarek’s alleged affair with their nanny Alyssa Logan. Despite the tension, we hope the exes can turn those frowns upside down in time for the holidays!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tarek and Christina should celebrate Christmas together for the kids?

