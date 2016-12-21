Chris Brown Gifts New GF Krista Santiago A Key To His House: ‘He’s Serious’ About Her

REX/Shutterstock/ Courtesy of Instagram

Wow, we hadn’t heard of Chris Brown’s new girlfriend Krista Santiago at all until Dec. 20, but things are already pretty serious between them! To prove that he’s committed to this new relationship, a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that he’s given her a key!

Chris Brown, 27, does in fact have a new love in his life, but considering all of his failed attempts at relationships, he’s trying to do things little differently from now on. “Chris and Krista are dating,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “But he’s learned from his relationships with Rihanna and Karrueche [Tran] and is going to keep this relationship out of the media and on the lowest of the down lows.”

But just because they’re keeping it quiet doesn’t mean it’s not passionate. “They’re into one another heavy!” the source continued. “He’s showered her with gifts. They love painting and listening to music together.” The new gal has even met his daughter! “She loves RoRo.”

“But the most serious gift he’s given her is the key to his house!” the insider shockingly revealed. “That’s huge for him because he wants her to know that he’s serious about her and is not creeping and having other females in his house. He basically has an open door policy with her and that’s new for him.”

Wow! We can’t believe Chris would actually be so sure that he wasn’t going to cheat that he would give Krista full access to his home, but we’re actually really impressed! “The homie is doing it right this time,” says the source. “He owes it to himself, to Royalty, and to his new girl.” We couldn’t agree more. Good lookin’ out, Chris!

HollywoodLifers, do you believe that by giving Krista a key, Chris is promising to be faithful? Share your thoughts with us!

