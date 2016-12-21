Camila Cabello: A New Album, ‘Voice’ Performance & More Epic Plans For 2017

REX/Shutterstock

Here comes Camila Cabello! The singer who just detached herself from Fifth Harmony Dec. 19, has no plans to lay low come 2017! In fact, Camila’s already got gigs lined up, HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned, and you can expect to see her on some of your favorite TV shows! Get the scoop on her future plans!

Camila Cabello, 19, is going solo, and she’s certainly NOT slowing down! We’re about to see a whole lot more of the brunette beauty, because her 2017 agenda includes new music, TV and concert performances and SO much more, a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com! “Lots of things are moving forward for Camila to get out at least an EP of music this year so she will have new music to perform on things like The Voice, Wango Tango and next year’s Jingle Ball to name a few.” OMG!

Well, we just got an early Christmas present! Camila is about to come out swinging in the New Year, and we couldn’t be more excited. Although Camila ended her 5-year relationship with her former girl group, Fifth Harmony, she seems to be in good spirits. The singer was just spotted on a peaceful stroll with her father, Alejandro Cabello in Miami, Dec. 21, which marked her first public appearance since parting ways with 5H.

Camila’s separation from the girl group hasn’t been the smoothest. It all began when Harmonizers everywhere got the shock of their lives when 5H posted a message on their Facebook and Twitter pages at midnight on Dec. 19, announcing that Camila was leaving the group. The message revealed that Ally Brooke, 23, Dinah Jane Hansen, 20, Lauren Jauregui, 20, and Normani Kordei, 20, would continue on without Camila, and they wished her well. However, the four remaining group members seemed to throw some subtle shade at Camila when the group admitted that they, themselves, had “just found out” about the news via Camila’s representatives. This led fans to speculate that the subtraction from the group wasn’t a pleasant one. Ugh.

The same day 5H announced the changeup in their 5-person lineup, Camila released her own statement explaining her decision to leave the group. Camila seemed to clap back at her 5H’s statement when she admitted that she was “shocked to read” their announcement. She even claimed that the statement by the group was “posted without my knowing,” and that 5H knew about her solo plans for some time. In the end, Camila didn’t want to separate from the group “this way,” she revealed. Uh-oh.

Camila went on to announce her own solo plans and teased new music for 2017, so we’re glad that we could inform you guys that it’s going to be a huge year for the young star! We can’t wait to see what Camila has in store for us! And, rumor has it that she’s been working with Diplo, 38!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for Camila’s new music? Tell us below!

