Camila Cabello Plans To Change Her Name For Post-Fifth Harmony Solo Career

Fifth Harmony has no plans to change anything about their identity, despite Camila Cabello’s abrupt exit from the group earlier this week. However, we can’t say the same for Camila herself. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned the new name she’d like to go by. Find out below!

We already learned that Camila Cabello‘s post-Fifth Harmony plans in 2017 include an album, a Voice performance, and more. But now, we’ve discovered even more!

“One thing that is pretty much concrete is how Camila is going to move on with her career, as far as her name is concerned. Just like Beyonce and Madonna, moving forward, she is looking to take the one name treatment for her future as well and just be known as Camila,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Well, it looks like Camila, 19, already has a plan set in motion, and she’s ready to take over 2017! We hate that she left Fifth Harmony, but if it’s what makes her happy in the long run, then more power to her.

Fifth Harmony announced Camila’s departure from the group at midnight on Dec. 19, just hours after they performed together in Miami. They acted like they were surprised by the news, but Camila released her own statement, saying, “The girls were aware of my feelings through the long, much needed conversations about the future that we had during tour.” So basically, it was a case of they said, she said.

And as we previously told you, Ally Brooke, 23, Dinah Jane Hansen, 20, Lauren Jauregui, 20, and Normani Kordei, 20, will continue on as Fifth Harmony, without Camila. They won’t even look to replace her. So at the very least, Fifth Harmony isn’t going anywhere, and neither is Camila!

