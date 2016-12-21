Camila Cabello Leans On Her Family In First Public Outing Since Quitting Fifth Harmony

Courtesy of Instagram

There’s nothing like family! Camila Cabello has been leaning on her loved ones ever since quitting Fifth Harmony, making her first public outing with her pops on Dec. 21. The songstress looked happy as can be while keeping a low-profile. See the adorable pics!

Camila Cabello, 19, officially parted ways with Fifth Harmony on Dec. 19, sending fans into a frenzy over the shocking news. Luckily, the songstress appeared to be in good spirits only two days later, as she was seen taking a peaceful stroll with her dad Alejandro Cabello in Miami. Rocking a multicolored frock with a crochet design and minimal makeup, Camila looked cute as can be during her first public outing since splitting from the group. The pop star seemed to be in a deep conversation with her pops, clearly bonding while holding hands. We are definitely relieved to see her taking it easy with her loving family members! SEE THE CUTE PICS HERE.

It’s certainly been a transitional time for the ladies in Fifth Harmony, especially since Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane Hansen, Lauren Jauregui and Normani Kordei initally claimed they were informed about Camila’s decision to leave from her representatives. The remaining members of 5H still wished “her well,” in a statement released Dec. 19, continuing, “You Harmonizers have been there with us since the beginning, you’ve supported us, you’ve rejoiced and cried with us, you’ve grown with us, and with your love and support, we will continue on.” After creating chart topping singles and performing together for almost five years, they certainly have a lot of history together!

Luckily, the ladies of 5H released another statement about their split, explaining how they did have some prior knowledge about Camila’s departure, writing, “In mid November we were informed via her manager that Camila was leaving the group.” Since then, Camila also took to social media with her own thoughts, inspiring fans to pursue their dreams. “I have always encouraged you to be fearless, to live your life in the name of love and to do what makes you happy. I am excited and full of joy because I know that no matter what happens, I am following my heart.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Camila will be much happier as a solo artist? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.