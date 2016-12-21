Brad Pitt Begs Angelina Jolie For Just ‘5 Hours’ With Kids For Holidays — Will She Allow It?

REX Shutterstock

Poor Brad Pitt. The devastated father of six is reportedly asking Angelina Jolie to let him have a few extra hours with their children over the holidays, but will she budge in the spirit of Christmas?

Brad Pitt, 53, is so desperate to see his children on Christmas that he’s even invited over his estranged wife, Angelina Jolie, 41, in hopes they can all spend the day together, reports InTouch Weekly. This even went completely against advice from his team, the report claims, but he wants to see his kids — Maddox, 15, Zahara, 11, Pax, 13, Shiloh, 10, Vivienne and Knox, 8 — so badly he didn’t care.

Unfortunately, Angelina just kept “turning him down,” a source shared with the outlet. “Brad is stunned by the lengths to which Angie is going to seek revenge against him,” the source added. So sad.

On top of Brad not being able to see the kids for Christmas, it appears he also wasn’t able to see them on his birthday, December 18. First, Angelina was spotted out with their daughter, Shiloh, shopping on Brad’s birthday, showing that at least one of the children was definitely not with their father. Then, HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY reported that Brad spent his big 5-3 having a “mellow dinner” with some of his nearest and dearest friends, though unfortunately none of his children were in attendance. Such a bummer.

For now, it’s unclear what Brad and Angelina’s holiday plans consist of, but no matter what it’s important that all six of their children enjoy the time. It’s been a rough year for the whole family, and making their children happy should definitely be Brad and Angelina’s number one priority.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Do YOU think Angelina should let Brad see the kids for Christmas? Comment below with your thoughts.

