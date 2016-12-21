Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie: Does Maddox Have Bombshell Videos Of Exes Fighting?

15-year-old Maddox Jolie-Pitt may have just what Angelina Jolie needs to finally make a case to get sole physical custody against Brad Pitt. The teenager reportedly caught his famous parents fighting on video multiple times…and the footage doesn’t make Brad look good, according to a new report. YIKES!

Things reportedly haven’t been good between Brad Pitt, 53, and his son, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, 15, since the actor and Angelina Jolie, 41, split up in September, and if they don’t repair their relationship, it might make things difficult for the actor in his case for joint custody.

“Maddox is always on his phone and a lot of the time he’s filming stuff,” OK! magazine reports. “In the past year there’ve been some nasty blowouts between Brad and Angie that the kids were exposed to — that’s why Angie thinks they need therapy — and Maddox would often find a way to listen in and even film a lot of their fighting. He’s captured some moments that show Brad really losing his temper. Maddox has an incredible bond with his mother. His recordings could be a potentially damaging part of her arsenal against Brad.”

Maddox has been at the center of Brangelina’s divorce from the beginning, as it was reported Brad allegedly got physically and verbally abusive with the 15-year-old on an airplane in September. He was cleared by the FBI and Department of Child & Family Services in the investigation, but Angie is still aiming to get sole physical custody of the kids, while Brad has asked for joint custody. Obviously, if these tapes showing the 53-year-old’s alleged temper are real, it won’t bode well for him in court. HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Brad’s rep for comment.

The exes currently have temporary custody arrangement in place, which allows her full custody and only grants him visitation approved by a therapist. It’s unclear when Brad last saw his children.

