Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian: King Cairo Tells Tyga He Heard Mom & Rob Arguing

Things clearly haven’t been going well between Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian — and HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that her son, King Cairo, has witnessed their wild fights. At four years old, he’s old enough to somewhat understand what’s going on, and his dad, Tyga, is growing concerned.

King Cairo, 4, has been seeing a lot of his dad, Tyga, 27, and the rapper’s girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, 19, since the birth of Blac Chyna, 28, and Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream, and from what we’re hearing, it won’t be a surprise if the little guy starts spending more and more time with the pair. It’s no secret that Blac and Rob’s relationship is totally volatile, and sadly, King has been a witness of their insane fighting.

“King must have witnessed Chyna and Rob yelling at each other at one point,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He has his action figures in his hands the other day, playing with them as he normally does, but he was yelling and screaming in different voices. Tyga asked him what the deal was and he said his action figures were arguing like mommy and Rob. Tyga was obviously struck by what King said and plans to talk to Chyna about this. He hopes she and Rob get it together for King and Dream’s sake.”

After Dream’s Nov. 10 birth, things seemed to be going well between Blac and Rob, but everything blew up last weekend when she was hacked and alleged text messages showing her talking smack about Rob showed up on her Instagram. Then, the 29-year-old revealed on Snapchat that Blac had taken Dream and left him in their house alone, even clearing out the nursery as she went. She fired back by claiming he has “mental health issues,” and it turned into a major case of he said/she said.

Eventually, Rob took to Instagram to apologize, explaining that he was in an “emotional bad place” over the weekend, and promised to get better for Chyna and their daughter. She responded by reposting the message with a heart. We can barely keep up!

HollywoodLifers, do you think King should live with Tyga and Kylie full-time?