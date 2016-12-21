Blac Chyna Not Invited To Kardashians’ Christmas Party: They ‘Can’t Stand’ Her

It looks like Blac Chyna was put on Santa’s naughty list this year, because according to a new report, she didn’t score herself an invite to Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas party. Apparently, the family thinks Rob would be better off without Blac. Get all the details here!

“Rob [Kardashian]’s family is over [Blac] Chyna,” a source tells PEOPLE. “She is not invited to Kris [Jenner]’s holiday party.”

“Rob’s family is trying to distance themselves from Chyna. They can’t stand the toxic relationship. They very much care about baby Dream though. It’s just come to the point when they think Rob is better off without being in a relationship with Chyna,” the source added.

Another source told the outlet that they (the Kardashians) “don’t support the relationship” anymore. And to be honest, we can’t blame them. This past weekend, Blac allegedly physically beat Rob before she packed up her things, including baby Dream, and moved out of the house she shared with him. And that’s not all — alleged text messages of hers were leaked on Instagram, ones which make it seem like she’s only with Rob to gain fame and fortune.

“At least some of his family members want Rob to split up with Chyna so they can say, ‘We told you so Rob. You deserve better,'” the source further explained.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like that will happen anytime soon. “Rob won’t listen to [his family]. He wants to be with Chyna,” the source added. And as we previously told you, Rob publicly admitted he’s seeking help for mental illness on Monday, Dec. 19, just two days after Blac’s alleged text messages were leaked. All we can say is love is definitely blind.

