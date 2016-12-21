Blac Chyna Blows Up On Rob Kardashian After Family Bans Her From X-Mas Party

Nobody puts baby in a corner! Blac Chyna is beyond furious with Rob Kardashian, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned, after being banned from his family’s annual Christmas celebration. Read on for all the emotional details!

Uh oh…Rob Kardashian, 29, and Blac Chyna, 28, are going through another rough time! “Chyna’s is pissed that Rob’s family is shunning her and not inviting her to the annual Christmas party — and she’s taking it out on Rob,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s been screaming at him, asking him what the f**k is wrong with his family, and threatening to keep Dream away from them if they’re going to treat her like dirt. None of this is Rob’s fault, though!”

This weekend I was in an emotional bad place and did some things that embarrassed myself and my family. I apologize and I'm seeking help to deal with my flaws/issues. Please pray for me and I'm sorry @blacchyna. You are a great mother to our child and I love you. A photo posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Dec 19, 2016 at 11:17am PST

This latest blowup between the lash salon owner and her fiancé stems from Rob’s family banning her from their annual Christmas party. It’s been a rollercoaster trying to get the Kardashian family to fully accept Blac for multiple reasons. One, they’re convinced she’s trying to adopt the family name to boost her career. Two, she allegedly hit Rob in a drunken rage, and three, she called him “mentally ill” after storming out on him and taking Dream with her. Some sisters like Khloe Kardashian are choosing to stay away from the beef, but overall as a united group, they don’t approve of her.

“Chyna has to lash out when things don’t go her way, and Rob’s her go-to person,” the source continues. This is turning out to be the worse Christmas ever for Chyna. She can’t believe that blessing Rob with a child, and helping him through his depression stage, that his family would treat her so poorly.” We don’t know who to side with at this point, so maybe it’s better to have neutral stance. We plead the fifth!

