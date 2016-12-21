12 Made-For-TV Christmas Movies That You Should Watch Before The 25th

Image Courtesy of ABC Family

With Christmas right around the corner, what’s better to have on in the house while you’re wrapping? From Hallmark to ABC Family originals, TV movies are the must-watch during the holidays, so here’s a cheat sheet to the best (or just terribly bad) ones to catch this year.

I don’t pick favorites, so these are in no specific order!

Borrowed Hearts (CBS, 1997)

What happens when you hire a woman and her daughter to pose as your family? Well for Eric McCormack, it means he falls in love (duh).

12 Dates of Christmas (ABC Family, 2011)

Who wouldn’t want to watch Mark-Paul Gosselaar in a Christmas movie? When Amy Smart relives her Christmas Eve blind date with MPG over and over again, she has to make a choice — give him a chance or get back together with her ex?

Holiday in Handcuffs (ABC Family, 2007)

You know you’ve envisioned Mario Lopez in handcuffs. So with the help of Melissa Joan Hart, it’s a dream come true.

Christmas Cupid (ABC Family, 2010)

Naturally, this is my personal winner as no cast can beat Chad Michael Murray, Christina Milian and Ashley Benson.

Every Christmas Has A Story (Hallmark, 2016)

New this year, Lori Loughlin plays a reporter who accidentally tells the world she hates Christmas; she does, until she tries to revive her image and everything changes.

A Boyfriend For Christmas (Hallmark, 2004)

Would Santa really bring someone a boyfriend for Christmas? Patrick Maldoon may just be the gift that Kelli Williams was waiting for.

Santa Baby (ABC Family, 2006) and the sequel Christmas Maybe (2009)

These two are definite fan favorites in the TV Christmas movie genre. Jenny McCarthy takes on the role of Mary Class who juggles being a businesswoman and Santa’s daughter. When she has to step in and help, everything is in shambles — but she does connect with her long lost love!

The Mistle-Tones (ABC Family, 2012)

This one of course came out during Glee, and is a TV movie musical which had to top the chart. Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Tori Spelling bring this one home.

Christmas in Boston/Instant Message (ABC Family, 2005)

This one is absolutely adorable — it’s when two pen pals over 13 years finally meet — but how will it work out? (Plus: Patrick J. Adams = swoon.)

Three Days (Fox Family, 2001)

This one is last but definitely not least. It’s a sad one, but an absolutely heartwarming story about childhood sweethearts; Kristin Davis dies just days before Christmas, but her husband’s given three final days, thanks to an Angel.

