Berlin Terrorist Suspect Identified: Anis Amri Under ‘Urgent Suspicion’ In Xmas Market Attack

German officials have identified Anis Amri as the main suspect in the deadly Berlin Christmas market attack. Authorities determined that terrorism was behind the horrific truck attack at the crowded market that left nine people dead. Get the details on the suspect police are on the hunt for.

This is so terrible. German authorities have identified Anis Amri as the suspected driver who plowed his truck through a packed Christmas market in Berlin Dec. 19, mowing over dozens of innocent shoppers in Berlin, leaving nine people dead and at least 50 more injured, according to CNN. The German federal prosecutor’s office issued a wanted notice for the 24-year-old man, who was born in Tunisia, in connection with the brutal attack, as reported by the news outlet.

Police have offered a reward of up to 100,000 euros, according to CNN, who reports that Anis is “under urgent suspicion,” after police found his identity papers inside the cabin of the truck used in Monday’s attack. The suspect is described as 1.78 meters (5 feet 10 inches) tall and weighs approximately 75 kilograms (165 pounds). The police notice says: “If you see this person that we are seeking, inform the police. Please do not put yourself in danger because this person could be violent and armed!”

The suspect drove his truck at 40 mph through the crowded pedestrian zone filled with booths and shops where holiday revelers were buying yuletide gifts, bringing such tragedy to a joyful time of year.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the slaughter after the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Force tweeted that the terror group was taking credit for the horror at Breitscheidplatz, one of Berlin’s most popular shopping areas. A passenger in the truck died at the scene.

The U.S State Department put out a warning in Nov. to be cautious of going anywhere near any holiday themed markets abroad as they could be possible terrorist targets. Sadly their ominous prediction came true in Berlin. The truck had Polish license plates and belonged to a Polish delivery company. They claim they lost contact around 4pm local time with the truck, suggesting it may have been hijacked.

ISIS has been trying to get their followers to use trucks to target crowded markets and holiday festivals across Europe, encouraging their sympathizers to follow in the footsteps of Mohamed Lahouaiej-Bouhlel. The driver used a truck to plow through a packed promenade in Nice, France watching a Bastille Day fireworks display July 14. If left 86 people dead and a whopping 434 others injured in a horrific attack that the Tunisian born French citizen had been planning for months. Sadly, they have yet another follower willing to carry out their murderous and deadly plans.

