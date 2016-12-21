Bella Hadid Attacked On Instagram For Being ‘Too Skinny’ — See Body Shaming Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

Haters gonna hate! Bella Hadid was attacked on Instagram for being ‘too skinny’ on Dec. 21, after sharing a bikini-clad pic of herself posing on an exotic island. The supermodel was flooded with horrific body shaming remarks, slamming her weight!

Bella Hadid, 20, is about as flawless as they come, however social media trolls still found a reason to diss the way she looks. The model treated fans to a stunning black and white photo on Dec. 21, showing her posing against a palm tree in a sizzling two-piece and sarong. Sadly, the haters made their presence known, flooding cruel remarks about her weight in the comment section. One user wrote, “How much cocaine to Abel [Makkonen Tesfaye] did you do to have such a figure. Queen I have no explanation,” while another said, “Ewwww Nasty…Too skinny for me. She looks sick.” They didn’t stop there, one even added, “Eat some food.” So mean!

Luckily, Bella has the last laugh, as her sky-rocketing career continues to reach new heights. She recently received the honor of being the cover girl for Paper magazine’s “Outspoken” Winter 2016 issue. On the smoldering cover, the statuesque beauty rocked bleach blonde locks and flaunted her nipple ring. In addition to that, Bella is making her very own exclusive clothing collection with the brand, Chrome Hearts! She’s also fresh off the runway from the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, where she walked alongside her sister Gigi Hadid for the very first time on Dec. 5.

“I was really surprised, but definitely excited,” Bella told Paper magazine about being cast in the star-studded show. “I tried last year [to be cast in] the show [but] I think everything happens for a reason.” Bella and Gigi were overcome with emotion after having that incredible experience together, especially since they’re the first siblings cast in the same show! As for her haters, we hope they can remember the saying: if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say it at all!

HollywoodLifers, do you think body shaming on social media is out of control these days?

