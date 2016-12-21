Bana Alabed: 7-Year-Old Girl Who Escaped Syria Meets Turkey’s President

Bana Alabed, the 7-year-old girl who brought attention to Aleppo, Syria met Turkey’s President on Dec. 21, and it was everything! Little Bana safely made it out of Aleppo after tweeting about life inside the rebel-held city and now she is known as the girl ‘who announced the Aleppo massacre to the world on social media.’ Watch the heartwarming meeting here.

What a beautiful ending to a potentially-heartbreaking story. Bana Alabed, 7, who fearlessly brought the tragedy of Aleppo, Syria to the world before escaping the rebel-held city along with her family and finding safety in Turkey, met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on Dec. 21. And seriously, their meeting was beyond touching!

The meeting was held at the presidential palace in the capital and was even captured on camera. In the sweet footage, Bana thanks Erdogan in English saying, “Thank you for supporting the children of Aleppo and help us to get out from war. I love you.” In response, the president squeezes little Bana and her younger brother tight.

“I love you”: Bana Alabed, the 7-year-old Syrian girl who brought attention to Aleppo, met Turkey’s Pres. Erdogan https://t.co/3dZY5NnIst pic.twitter.com/dvKoOlcGgR — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) December 21, 2016

Very happy to meet with Mr Erdogan. – Bana #Aleppo pic.twitter.com/kXqlGGnjgU — Bana Alabed (@AlabedBana) December 21, 2016

I was pleased to host @AlabedBana and her family at the Presidential Complex today. Turkey will always stand with the people of Syria. pic.twitter.com/VuPtmFl7Lr — Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RT_Erdogan) December 21, 2016

Taking to Twitter during the siege of eastern Aleppo, Bana shared her experiences inside the dangerous city. Her posts were written by her mother, Fatemah, who’s an English teacher. Now the youngster has nearly 360,000 followers on the social media site and shared with her fans how happy she was to meet with Turkey’s president.

The President later tweeted himself, writing, “I was pleased to host @AlabedBana and her family at the Presidential Complex today. Turkey will always stand with the people of Syria.” Bana has two brothers — Mohammed, 5, and Noor, 3 — along with her mother and father.

Bana’s family went into hiding after their home was reduced to rubble on November 27. And after a series of harrowing tweets, on Dec. 19, Bana finally tweeted that they had “escaped” from eastern Aleppo. What an amazing story!

