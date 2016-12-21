So cute! Ariana Grande rocks long, blonde locks just like Kylie Jenner in the official music video with ‘Faith’, alongside the iconic Stevie Wonder. Click inside to WATCH!

Ariana Grande, 23, is best known for her high ponytails and vocal range, but she switched things up for this new music video and we’re totally obsessed. In “Faith”, which she sings with Stevie Wonder, 66, for the animated film Sing, Ariana went bleach blonde and gave us total Kylie Jenner, 18, vibes. Love it!

The first half of the video shows a very blonde Ariana walking and dancing down the street, joined by black-and-white character animations from Sing. Her blonde hair is half up and half down, with the top part wrapped in a tight bun and showing off her dark roots. Adorable, right?

Towards the end of the video Ariana heads inside of a theater, and that’s when she undergoes a massively glam transformation. Not only do we see her with her gorgeous natural dark hair up in a single high ponytail, but she also changes out of denim overalls into a stunning sequined ensemble. Looking flawless as always, Ari!

Make sure to check out Sing when it hits theaters on December 21. It looks like it’s going to be a good time, especially with this super fun track from Ariana and Stevie featured!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think of Ariana and Stevie’s new video? Comment below with your thoughts!