Adam Saleh Forced Off Delta Flight For Speaking Arabic: YouTube Prank Or Real Racism?

This is so shocking! Arab-American YouTube star Adam Saleh was reportedly removed from a Delta airplane prior to take off, after other passengers heard him speaking Arabic. Now, fans are accusing him of planning the whole thing and calling it an airplane prank. Here’s what we know about the situation so far!

Adam Saleh, 23, shared a jarring Twitter video of himself being kicked off a Delta flight from London’s Heathrow Airport to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport after speaking Arabic to his mother on the phone — just awful. You can WATCH it above.

UPDATE: Adam Saleh tells HollywoodLife.com:

“I was speaking to my mom on the phone like I always do before getting on a flight. I call her before I take off and when I land so that she knows I am safe and well. I was speaking in Arabic when a female passenger began shouting that they felt uncomfortable. This encouraged almost 10 other passengers to agree and shout the same thing. We were kicked off the flight while those passengers mocked us. We are currently getting ready to get onto another flight with another Airline. I will keep everyone updated with the situation through social media! I appreciate everyone’s support and effort in raising awareness on this!”

The airline has since confirmed that an American man was removed from a transatlantic flight today, Dec. 21:

“Two customers were removed from this flight and later rebooked after a disturbance in the cabin resulted in more than 20 customers expressing their discomfort. We’re conducting a full review to understand what transpired. We are taking allegations of discrimination very seriously; our culture requires treating others with respect.” “We take all allegations of discrimination seriously and we are gathering all of the facts before jumping to any conclusion. Our culture requires treating everyone with respect. Furthermore, Delta people are trained to and frequently handle conflicts between passengers.”

Despite the raw quality of Saleh’s footage and the presence of airline officials in the video, some critics are suspicious that Saleh was not the subject of racism. They think it was just another one of his airplane pranks, which he has done in the past — but Saleh has debunked the skepticism, telling the New York Times that this was the real thing: “The only thing I can say is, I would never film a phone video. That’s when it’s really serious, and I must film.”

On top of that, Saleh’s manager tells BuzzFeed News that the YouTuber always reveals when he’s pulling a prank in his videos, and that this one was “as real as it gets.”

Scotland Yard also confirmed to the site: “Police were called at approximately 11:00 hrs on Wednesday, 21 December after two passengers were removed from a plane by crew at Heathrow Airport. Officers attended and the passengers were escorted to the terminal where they were assisted with making alternative travel arrangements. They were not arrested and no offences were disclosed.”

