Adam Saleh: Olivia Wilde, Halsey & More Refuse To Fly Delta After He’s Forced Off Plane

The internet is in FULL outrage mode over YouTube sensation Adam Saleh being kicked off of a Delta flight all because he spoke Arabic. Click inside to watch the shocking video, and then check out tweets from Olivia Wilde and more saying they are DONE with Delta.

Adam Saleh, 23, is a well-known YouTube star who is making headlines after he recorded himself getting removed from a Delta Airlines flight. The reason? He was overheard speaking “Arabic” to his friend, Slim, and his mom, and apparently this made other passengers “uncomfortable”. In the video of the incident, passengers in the background can be seen yelling “bye” as if they can’t wait for him to be removed — which only further upsets Adam and the handful of passengers defending him.

Now, celebrities like Olivia Wilde and Halsey are publicly speaking out on their own Twitter accounts to say they will be canceling their accounts with Delta. On top of that, “#BoycottDelta” has been trending since the incident occurred, and hundreds of thousands of people are tweeting their frustration over the awful treatment that Adam received. Check out the tweets below:

You've got to be kidding me, @Delta. We won't be flying with you again. Unbelievable. https://t.co/Nz92xyIIoI — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) December 21, 2016

White people wanna get tattoos in Arabic but get scared for their lives when they hear it being spoken. #BoycottDelta @Delta pic.twitter.com/wEvwrRsbEH — Omar Silwadi (@Fala7i_King) December 21, 2016

Arabic is one of the six most-spoken languages in the world. Violating a basic human right isn't justified. Speak up. #BoycottDelta — Snober Abbasi (@snobers) December 21, 2016

Can you imagine the outcry if a white person got kicked off an arab airline for speaking english? #BoycottDelta @Delta — Monz (@LEGEND_87x) December 21, 2016

If you're uncomfortable with people speaking their native language maybe stop vacationing in those countries too #boycottdelta — Mel (@pretselroll) December 21, 2016

After posting the video on Twitter, Adam kept his 290k followers updated as Delta allegedly involved the police, then sent Adam through security for a second check before they were finally able to catch another flight to New York. The airline later released a statement saying they were “reviewing circumstances” and claim that at least twenty passengers on the flight made complaints about Adam before he was removed.

Adam explained the situation in full in a statement to HollywoodLife.com, saying: “I was speaking to my mom on the phone like I always do before getting on a flight. I call her before I take off and when I land so that she knows I am safe and well. I was speaking in Arabic when a female passenger began shouting that they felt uncomfortable. This encouraged almost 10 other passengers to agree and shout the same thing. We were kicked off the flight while those passengers mocked us.”

He added that they were flying another airline to New York shortly after, and that he planned to keep everyone updated on the situation that has the whole world talking. “I appreciate everyone’s support and effort in raising awareness on this!”

