Aaron Hernandez: Ex-NFL Star ID’d By 2012 Fatal Shooting Survivor As Gunman

AP Images

Aaron Hernandez may already be serving a life sentence, but his time in court is far from over. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, a man who survived a 2012 drive-by shooting, identified the ex-New England Patriot as the shooter.

Raychides Sanches claimed in Suffolk Superior Court that on July 16, 2012, he was a passenger in a car at a stop light in Boston’s South End when an SUV pulled up next to him, someone inside it said “What’s up, negroes?” and then shots were fired, hitting and killing Daniel de Abreu, 29, and Safiro Furtado, 28.

“We were in panic. Screaming, crying, crazy,” Raychides said, according to the Boston Globe. He then motioned to Aaron Hernandez when asked who pulled the trigger.

Aaron, 27, is currently serving a life sentence for the 2013 death of Odin Lloyd; guilty of first-degree murder. While on trial for the case, it was reported that he was being investigated for double homicide, with law enforcement officials claiming that Odin may have known about the drive-by, giving Aaron motive.

Aquilino Freire, another survivor of the drive-by, told the court he was shot twice, describing the gunman as light skinned with no beard and no tattoos, ESPN reports. Prosecutors say that one of the victims bumped into Aaron at a nightclub earlier that night.

Prosecutors said that they do not plan on using Raychides Sanches or Aquilino Freire to identify the shooter, only to describe the situation. Instead, Alexander Bradley who was with Aaron after leaving the nightclub that night, will take the stand. The two reportedly circled the Theater District until seeing the men leaving; Hernandez is also charged with witness intimidation for allegedly shooting Alexander in 2013 — he plead not guilty to that charge.

The ex-NFL star now faces two two counts of murder, and has pleaded not guilty. Aaron is due back in court for his next hearing on Dec. 27.

