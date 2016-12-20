Zooey Deschanel Expecting 2nd Child With Husband Jacob Pechenik — Is It A Boy Or Girl?

REX/Shutterstock

And baby makes four for Zooey Deschanel and Jacob Pechenik, who are now expecting their second child! Get all the details on the couple’s exciting news right here.

New Girl star Zooey Deschanel, 36, and her producer husband, Jacob Pechenik, 42, are expecting their second child, according to TooFab! And we couldn’t be more delighted with the news, and excited to find out whether that little bundle of joy is a boy or girl. But, just like with their first child, one-year-old daughter, Elsie Otter, chances are the couple won’t even know themselves what the gender is until after the birth!

In keeping with the fun name they gave to little Elsie, who was born in July 2015, just one month after the couple tied the knot, we wonder if they will give their next baby an animal-themed name too! “We just really liked the name Elsie, and then we both love otters because they’re so sweet and also smart,” Zooey told Today. “They use tools, they keep their favorite tools, they hold hands while they sleep, there are so many amazing things about otters. They’re wonderful animals.”

We are also wondering if Zooey will take another round of well-deserved maternity leave from New Girl after she delivers her second baby, as she was fortunate enough to have that time with Elsie. “We live in a country that doesn’t give paid maternity leave,” Zooey told Cosmopolitan. “I felt very lucky to have an employer who was understanding and let me have, like, four months with my baby before I had to go back to work.” How wonderful! We are just so excited for Zooey and Jacob, and soon-to-be big sister Elsie!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Zooey and Jacob will have a boy or a girl? Let us know below!

