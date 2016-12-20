Zendaya Rocks Baggy Green Velvet Jumpsuit In NYC — Love It Or Loathe It?

SplashNews

Zendaya headed to ‘Good Morning America,’ in NYC on Dec. 20th when she opted to wear a forest green velvet jumpsuit from her new clothing line. While we love Zendaya’s quirky style, we’re not so sure we love this outfit. What do you guys think of Zendaya’s velvet look — do you love it or loathe it? VOTE.

Zendaya, 20, was the special guest on Good Morning America in NYC on Dec. 20th where she dished about her new clothing line Daya by Zendaya, which she launched last month. She opted to wear one of the pieces from her new collection on the show and we have to admit, we’re not sure it’s our favorite.

Zendaya rocked a forest green, loose velvet, double-breasted jumpsuit with wide legs and a zipper down the entire front. She paired the baggy green velour jumpsuit with a pair of black leather pointy-toed boots and layered choker necklaces. While velvet is currently the hottest trend of the year, we’re not sure we really love the color or how baggy it is.

She started to talk about her clothing line saying, “I’ve been really excited to create this. It started off with shoes and expanded into clothes and obviously I love fashion. It’s been something I have a really deep love for. I just wanted to create something that was inclusive, attainable, but also felt expensive and chic.”

“I tried to hit everything and I think it’s only going to get better with time. I think the coolest thing is there’s a lot of sets that can be mixed and matched with anything. You can personalize whatever, so you don’t have to wear the top with the pants it’s supposed to go with,” she continued saying.

We love Zendaya and we think it’s so cool that she’s branching out in the fashion industry, but we can’t decide if we love this look, or if we loathe it. What do you guys think? VOTE.

