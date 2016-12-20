Kanye West & Kim Kardashian: He Swears He’d Hit Rock Bottom If She Left Him

FameFlynet

Kim Kardashian feels neglected by Kanye West and his endless hunger for fame. HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned that ‘Ye is finally starting to see what his recent outrageous behavior has done to Kim, and he would hit his lowest point ever if she left him. But, is it too late?

“Kanye West [39] has never doubted Kim Kardashian‘s love for him, but he‘s starting to realize that he‘s putting her through a lot, and he doesn’t want to jeopardize their marriage,” any longer HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned. The tumultuous couples’ marriage has been at the center of divorce speculation ever since Kim’s Oct. 3, 2016 robbery and Kanye’s reported psychotic breakdown Nov. 21. Now, he’s finally beginning to understand that Kim is feeling “neglected,” our source said. Better late than never, right?

Regardless of his rocky year, the rapper’s love for Kim is still as strong as it’s ever been and he “values” her. In fact, he now sees that “his friendship with Donald Trump [70], his loud outbursts and infamous concert rants, his non-stop work ethic and constant hunger for more fame and attention, has all really bothered Kim.” When it comes down to it, if she ever decided to pick up and leave him, “Kanye would hit rock bottom.” Omg.

As for how Kim feels right now? — She thinks ‘Ye has his priorities all wrong. “It’s as if Kanye has put his career and fame above Kim and their children [North, 3, and Saint, 1].” So sad. However, knowing Kanye, he will most likely find a way to mend Kim’s hurt feelings. And, knowing Kim, she will hopefully stick by his side and support him like she always has.

We’re so happy to hear that Kanye is finally starting to realize how his latest actions have affected Kim. It sounds like this is a step in the right direction to repairing their 4-year marriage. Another sign that Kim and Kanye seem to be doing alright came when they made their first public appearance together since Ye’s hospitalization for reported sleep deprivation and extreme exhaustion. The duo were spotted in Santa Monica Dec. 18, where they dined at Giorgio Baldi restaurant.

Speaking of repairing their marriage, a report came out today [Dec. 20] claiming Kimye decided to undergo couples therapy to save their marriage and “for the sake of their kids.” But, Kim and Kanye have yet to speak out publicly about the therapy rumors. In fact, they’ve maintained their low profile lifestyle, aside from ‘Ye’s meeting with Trump, Dec. 13 in NYC, and Kim’s LA holiday party appearance Dec. 14. At least they’re getting out of the house!

With Christmas quickly approaching, we truly hope that Kim and Kanye can enjoy a happy holiday at home with their children. However, we do hope the couple is well enough to return to the spotlight in 2017! We’re rooting for you, Kimye!

