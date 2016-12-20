REX

Oklahoma Sooners player Joe Mixon is now claiming that he punched a woman after she hit him first, saying that she hit him hard ‘like a dude’. We have the shocking video, and all the details, here.

Star college football player Joe Mixon, 20, shocked everyone when a disturbing 2014 video of him surfaced in which he punched Amelia Molitor in the face. Even more surprising? He claimed that he hit the girl only after she first punched him, and that he did it in self-defense, in video footage with police three days after the incident that’s now also surfaced. The athlete claimed that the girl’s friend insulted him with a racial slur, and when he shot back with an anti-gay slur, she attacked him — and that’s when he hit her. “And after that, like, I was so shocked, because she hit me so hard,” he told cops in a clip of the interview obtained by TMZ. “It felt like a dude hit me. And after that, like, my face went boom, my reaction was just right there.”

We are seriously so shocked by his claims and everything Joe is saying. Regardless of what happened, what he did is beyond disturbing, and we were so surprised to also read reports that he was evicted from his student housing after falling behind in rent payments. He was served an eviction notice on Oct. 28 by his landlord after failing to pay rent, according to TMZ Sports.

If you recall, Joe hit the female student so hard that he broke her facial bones and she had to have her jaw wired shut! He was charged and took a plea deal, and only faced a minor suspension from the football team. That was all, and we’re still beyond appalled — as we now are again with his claims.

