Andrew Dorff: 5 Things To Know About The Country Songwriter Who Sadly Died

This is so sad. Andrew Dorff, one of country music’s most valued songwriters, has passed away at the young age of 40, Dec. 19. While the country music world reacts to the shocking death of their beloved friend, here’s everything you should know about the talented composer.

The news of Andrew Dorff‘s shocking death shook the country music world Dec. 20, when Lee Thomas Miller, president of Nashville Songwriters Association International, announced the news on Facebook. The talented country music lover passed on Dec. 19. Since Andrew was such a legend in Nashville and the country music sphere, here’s five key things to know about him.

1. Andrew was one of country’s most talented songwriters.

In 2003 Andrew moved to Nashville where he’s been writing country music hits every since. In 2008, he was signed to Universal Music Publishing Group. He had his first Billboard country music top 10 hit when Martina McBride‘s [50] “Ride” graced the charts — an unforgettable track that Andrew wrote.

2. He’s worked with everyone who’s anyone…

Andrew has written hits for iconic stars such as: Tim McGraw, 49, Dierks Bentley, 41, Blake Shelton, 40, Jake Owen, 35, Cole Swindell, 33, and Hunter Hayes, 25. Not to mention, he’s responsible for the amazing lyrics behind no. 1 hits like Kenny Chesney‘s [48] “Save It for a Rainy Day,” Shelton’s “My Eyes.” and Hayes’ “Somebody’s Heartbreak”. Wow.

3. Andrew had some famous roots…

Although Andrew stays behind the scenes, writing no. 1 hits instead of singing them, you may have heard of him before. He is the son of famed songwriter/composer, Steve Dorff, 67, and the brother of actor, Stephen Dorff, 43.

4. He may have had a girlfriend that he left behind.

Just five days [Dec. 15] before he passed, Andrew posted a sweet photo (below) with a lady friend who goes by the name of “Jordan Len” on Instagram.

In the adorable photo of the two, according to the caption, they were on a “Christmas lights date,” Dec. 15, where Andrew called Jordan, “the sweetest!!” It looked like the duo may have been dating.

Jordan uploaded a photo of the two, Dec. 20, where she reacted to his passing. “I truly have no words except to say that I feel so lucky to have had the chance to spend the last few weeks with you. Rest In Peace, Andrew,” she captioned the heartfelt photo with a broken heart emoji.

5. Not only did Andrew write songs for the greats, but he created an unbreakable bond with them as well…

Huge country music stars like Martina McBride and Chase Rice, 30, tweeted their sad reactions to the death of their beloved friend.

So very sad to hear about @endorffin Thanks for caring enough to write with me and for "Ride" #shinewhileyouhavethechancetoshine #sweetsoul — Martina McBride (@martinamcbride) December 20, 2016

No words. Andrew Dorff I don't even know what to say man. Heart broken. You'll be missed. A great songwriter taken way too young. — Chase Rice (@ChaseRiceMusic) December 20, 2016

The iconic, Reba McEntire shared a photo of Andrew with his father, Steve, on Instagram with the caption, “My thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Andrew Dorff. Steve, my heart hurts for you. Rest in peace Andrew.” So sad.

