Memphis Tigers Vs. Western Kentucky Live Stream: Watch The Boca Raton Bowl

‘Tis the season! College football’s holiday bowls kick-off with an epic match-up between Memphis and Western Kentucky in The Boca Raton Bowl on Dec. 20th at 7pm EST. Don’t miss a down of this game at FAU Stadium in Florida and watch it all online here!

Buckle your seat belts cause this game between the Memphis Tigers and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers is going to be a good old fashioned southern shoot-out. The over and under in this game is set at 77 but it could easily blow to over 100 points if the either quarterback gets hot. Sitting behind the center for Memphis will be Riley Ferguson, 21, and he will be facing Mike White, 21, for Western Kentucky. Both of these guys have their favorite receivers and can spread the ball around so this game will be an exciting way to start off what will certainly be a wild bowl season. CLICK HERE TO WATCH MEMPHIS VS. WESTERN KENTUCKY LIVE STREAM

After an amazing 10-3 season, Western Kentucky lost their head coach Jeff Brohm to a bigger gig at Purdue and so they will be under the guidance of interim coach Nick Holt until Mike Sanford takes over next season. But that should not be an issue for young QB Mike, who has been tossing the rock to the Hilltopper receivers with amazing accuracy all season.

Memphis, 8-4 on the season, also has an explosive offense capable of running up the scoreboard in this game. The action in Boca may come down to the fourth quarter and the winner may be determined by which team wants it more. The Tigers defense is one of the softest in the nation so they better hope this does not come down to a final possession game. Good luck to both teams!

HollywoodLifers, who will you be rooting for in this epic bowl game? Do you think that Memphis has what it takes to stand up to the unrelenting Western Kentucky offense? Or do you think that the Hilltoppers are too tough to beat? Let us know who you got in this exciting early bowl game!

