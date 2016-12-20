Mariah Carey, Taylor Swift & More: Vote For Your Fave Diva Singing Your Fave X-Mas Song

Christmas music is serious business, and we only like listening to the best of the best! When it comes to holiday cheer, the biggest divas in music are responsible for some of our most beloved hits. But who sings the most epic Christmas carol? Mariah Carey? Taylor Swift? Idina Menzel? Click through to vote!

Nobody can resist the catchy allure of Christmas music, and that goes doubly when they’re sung by pop divas. Sometimes we just can’t make up our minds about what we want to listen to, though; there’s so much to choose from! It’s even harder to choose when our favorite artists cover the same classics. Obviously, both songs are going to be great, but is one better? Come on; you have a fave!

Take “All I Want For Christmas Is You”, for example. Mariah Carey, 46, practically invented Christmas pop songs with this 1995 hit, and she’ll probably be asked to perform it every Christmas for the rest of her life. Many people have attempted to cover this gem, and many have failed. It’s just that perfect.

But every once in a great while, a great contender comes along, like Ariana Grande, 23! Her version is pretty fun, and pays homage to the original. It’s fitting for a singer that people dubbed the “Mini Mariah” at the beginning of her career.

Sometimes it’s nearly impossible to choose when divas are dueling on Christmas classics. How could you ever choose between Christina Aguilera, 36, and Beyonce, 35, singing “Silent Night”? Christina’s version is special, not just for her chills-inducing high notes, but because of her bilingual take on the song. “Silent Night (Noche de Paz)” is first sung in English, and then in Spanish. It’s breathtaking.

It’s not as if Beyonce’s version is anything to sneeze at, though! Queen Bey has been performing “Silent Night” since she was in Destiny’s Child, and every time she brings it out, it’s more beautiful. Videos of Beyonce singing the hymn 10 years ago are so lovely, it brings tears to our eyes.

Celine Dion, 48, really can do no wrong when it comes to huge, soaring ballads. Celine has released entire Christmas albums, and it’s easy to see why after listening to this incredibly soothing version of “O Holy Night”. This one comes off her 1997 album These Are Special Times.

The late Whitney Houston hosted holiday specials, that displayed her incredible voice and those of her famous friends (like Celine!). It’s hard to choose between Celine’s “O Holy Night” and this remarkable version from Whitney. When we listen to it, and see her in white, we can’t help but tear up as we remember the talent we lost.

Idina Menzel, 45, and that ridiculous voice of hers took a break from being forced to sing “Let It Go” constantly to record “Baby It’s Cold Outside”. Obviously, this version from the Broadway (and Disney) queen doesn’t disappoint — especially since it’s with Michael Buble, 41!

Kelly Clarkson, 34, has a voice that really can’t be beat, and a duet partner in Ronnie Dunn. Pretty perfect, right?

Back when Taylor Swift, 26, was still glitter and blonde curls, she covered the classic “Last Christmas”. It’s incredibly catchy, but may not register unless you’re a Taylor fan!

Lea Michele, 30, and Cory Monteith covered “Last Christmas” for Glee in 2010, and it was adorable. Try not to cry thinking about that this was a real-life couple playing kids in love, just a couple years before Cory tragically died. Lea sings the hell out of this one!

