2017 TV Shows: What’s Renewed, Cancelled & To Be Determined

This is the list you need to be checking constantly as the renewals and cancellations roll in over the next few months. Will your favorites get renewed for another season, or will the current season be their last? Find out now!

ABC

The $100,000 Pyramid: Officially renewed.

American Crime: Season 3 will premiere midseason.

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Most likely to be renewed.

American Housewife: Picked up for full season.

The Bachelor: Season 21 premieres Jan. 2.

Bachelor in Paradise: Renewed for season 4.

black-ish: Most likely to be renewed.

The Catch: Season 2 will premiere midseason.

Celebrity Family Feud: Officially renewed.

Conviction: To be determined.

Dancing With the Stars: Season 24 premieres March 2017.

Designated Survivor: Picked up for full season.

Downward Dog: Series will premiere midseason.

Dr. Ken: To be determined.

Fresh Off the Boat: Most likely to be renewed.

The Goldbergs: Most likely to be renewed.

Grey’s Anatomy: Most likely to be renewed.

How to Get Away With Murder: Most likely to be renewed.

Imaginary Mary: Series will premiere midseason.

Last Man Standing: To be determined.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: To be determined.

Match Game: Officially renewed.

The Middle: To be determined.

Mistresses: Cancelled.

Modern Family: Most likely to be renewed.

Notorious: ABC has cut season 1 to 10 episodes.

Once Upon a Time: Most likely to be renewed.

Quantico: To be determined/Will return on Mondays at 10 p.m. in 2017

The Real O’Neals: ABC added 3 additional episodes to season 2.

Scandal: Season 6 premieres Jan. 19.

Secrets and Lies: To be determined.

Shark Tank: Most likely to be renewed.

Speechless: Picked up for full season.

Still Star-Crossed: Premieres at midseason.

Time After Time: Premieres at midseason.

CBS

2 Broke Girls: Most likely to be renewed.

The Amazing Race: Returns April 21.

American Gothic: Cancelled.

The Big Bang Theory: Most likely to be renewed.

Big Brother: Officially renewed.

Blue Bloods: Most likely to be renewed.

BrainDead: Cancelled

Bull: Picked up for full season.

Code Black: To be determined.

Criminal Minds: Most likely to be renewed.

Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders: Renewed for season 2.

Doubt: Series premieres Feb. 15

Elementary: To be determined.

The Good Fight. Premieres in Feb. 19, 2017.

The Great Indoors: Picked up for full season.

Hawaii Five-0: To be determined.

Kevin Can Wait: Picked up for full season.

Life in Pieces: To be determined.

MacGyver: Picked up for full season.

Madam Secretary: Most likely to be renewed.

Man With a Plan: Picked up for full season.

Mom: Most likely to be renewed.

NCIS: Already renewed for season 15.

NCIS: Los Angeles: Most likely to be renewed.

NCIS: New Orleans: Most likely to be renewed.

The Odd Couple: Season 3 to only consist of 13 episodes.

Pure Genius: CBS not ordering additional episodes beyond the original 13.

Scorpion: Most likely to be renewed.

Star Trek: Discovery: Premieres in Spring 2017.

Survivor: Most likely to be renewed.

Training Day: Series premieres Feb. 2

Undercover Boss: Season 8 premieres Dec. 21.

Zoo: Officially renewed for season 3.

FOX

24: Legacy: Series premieres Feb. 5

American Grit: Officially renewed for season 2.

APB: Series premieres Feb. 6.

Bob’s Burgers: Officially renewed.

Bones: Final season premieres Jan. 3.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Most likely to be renewed.

Empire: Most likely to be renewed.

The Exorcist: To be determined.

Family Guy: Most likely to be renewed.

Gotham: Most likely to be renewed.

Hell’s Kitchen: To be determined.

The Last Man on Earth: Most likely to be renewed.

Lethal Weapon: Picked up for full season.

Lucifer: Most likely to be renewed.

Making History: Series premieres at midseason / FOX already cut episode order from 13 to 9.

MasterChef: Season 8 premieres summer 2017.

MasterChef Junior: The fifth season will premiere on Feb. 9, 2017.

The Mick: Series premieres Jan. 1

New Girl: Most likely to be renewed.

Pitch: To be determined.

Prison Break: Reboot premieres in March 2017.

Rosewood: To be determined.

Scream Queens: To be determined.

The Simpsons: Renewed through Season 30

Shots Fired: Series will premieres midseason.

Sleepy Hollow: Season 4 premieres Jan. 6.

So You Think You Can Dance: To be determined.

Son of Zorn: To be determined.

Star: Series premieres Dec. 14

Wayward Pines: To be determined.

World’s Funniest: To be determined.

The X-Files: To be determined.

NBC

America’s Got Talent: Officially renewed.

American Ninja Warrior: Officially renewed.

Aquarius: Cancelled

The Biggest Loser: Season 18 will premiere midseason.

The Blacklist: Most likely to be renewed.

The Blacklist: Redemption: Series premieres Feb. 23

Blindspot: To be determined.

The Carmichael Show: Season 2 will premiere midseason.

Celebrity Apprentice: Season 8 premieres Jan. 2.

Chicago Fire: Most likely to be renewed.

Chicago Justice: Series premieres March 5.

Chicago Med: Most likely to be renewed.

Chicago P.D.: Most likely to be renewed.

Emerald City: Series premieres Jan. 6

The Good Place: Most likely to be renewed.

Great News: Series premieres April 25

Grimm: Final season premieres in early 2017.

Hollywood Game Night: Season 5 will premiere midseason.

Law & Order: SVU: Most likely to be renewed

Little Big Shots: Season 2 premieres March 5.

Marlon: Series will premiere midseason.

Midnight Texas: Series will premieres midseason.

Night Shift: Renewed for season 4.

Powerless: Series premieres Feb. 2.

Shades of Blue: Season 2 premieres March 5.

Superstore: Most likely to be renewed.

Taken: Series premieres Feb. 27.

This Is Us: Picked up for full season.

Timeless: Additional episodes ordered.

Trial & Error: Series premieres March 7

The Voice: Renewed for seasons 12 and 13.

THE CW

The 100: Season 4 premieres Feb. 1.

Arrow: Most likely to be renewed.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: To be determined.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: To be determined.

The Flash: Most likely to be renewed.

Frequency: To be determined.

iZombie: Season 3 premieres April 4.

Jane the Virgin: To be determined.

No Tomorrow: To be determined.

The Originals: Season 4 premieres March 17.

Reign: Final season premieres Feb. 10.

Riverdale: Series premieres Jan. 26

Supergirl: Most likely to be renewed.

Supernatural: Most likely to be renewed.

The Vampire Diaries: Cancelled / Series finale will air March 10.

Whose Line Is It Anyway?: Officially renewed.

HollywoodLifers, which show are you wishing gets renewed? Let us know!