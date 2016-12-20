Courtesy of K/O Paper Products

Excited to see ‘The Mummy?’ WE ARE NOW! IMAX allegedly released an unfinished version of the trailer to the public that’s missing key sound effects, sending fans into a total frenzy! Watch the hilarious video and check out the reaction posts, here.

Well, that didn’t go as planned. Fans are having an absolute field day over the release of the first The Mummy trailer, thanks to an alleged mistake made by IMAX. It’s being reported that IMAX’s official YouTube page uploaded an unfinished version of the clip that’s missing one major element — sound effects! Hollywood Blockbuster trailers are famous for their loud explosions and thrilling shrieks of doom, but not this one. SEE FOR YOURSELF, HERE.

Anyway, here's The Mummy trailer with Jingle Bell Rock as the soundtrack. pic.twitter.com/7CnBcturCS — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) December 20, 2016

The Mummy trailer with the missing audio is the best trailer released this year. — It's Christmas Time (@QuintDunaway) December 20, 2016

Top Gun volleyball scene w/ The Mummy trailer audio (Thanks @Babylonian) pic.twitter.com/QVhGfOfJOc — Dan (@DanielBrian) December 20, 2016

This Mummy 2 Trailer with half-baked audio is the best marketing strategy I've ever seen.https://t.co/7T4R9KfUuP — Fritz Huie (@fritzhuie) December 20, 2016

Hey #TheMummy, when you're literally copy-pasting audio back to back in your trailer, maybe rethink some things. Like, don't make the movie. — garbage manatee (@theJaypocalypse) December 5, 2016

Dear IMAX corporation. If you show "The Mummy" like this in its entirety, I'll pay to see it at least five times. https://t.co/UOoW35oST3 — Brian Holt (@VeraCruzTX) December 20, 2016

Now that you’ve watched the video, can we all agree that Tom Cruise‘s, 54, screaming is the funniest part? IMAX hasn’t released an official apology or statement yet, but the judging by the fact that they immediately deleted the trailer from their YouTube page, we have a feeling they know they messed up big time. Meanwhile, the Top Gun album is completely ignoring the issue, only posting the FINISHED version on his Twitter page. “I’m excited to see you in this new world of gods and monsters,” he wrote.

This reboot of The Mummy is expected to be one of the most action-packed films of 2017. Picking up where Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz left off, Tom makes his debut as Nick Morton, who sets out on a mission to visit the ancient princess, played by Sofia Boutella, once she’s lifted from her tomb and awakened. Of course there’s some kind of ancient Egyptian curse involved, so prepare to be amazed!

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think of the botched trailer? Are you dying of laughter?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.