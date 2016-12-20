Courtesy of Instagram

Now that’s what we call SHADE. Tamar Braxton has come out saying that she was completely crushed after being fired from ‘The Real’ back in May, going so far as to slam the show for breaking her ‘heart and spirit.’ Check out her interview here.

“That was just devastating to me because that was my baby,” former The Real co-host Tamar Braxton, 39, told pastor T.D. Jakes, 59, of her experience on the show, on his daytime talk show on Dec. 19. “I loved it. I loved the women on the show. I loved showing up at work every single day. I loved interviewing other people because I’ve always been on the other side. That is something that definitely broke my heart, probably my spirit. But the good thing is I got a chance to pay attention to my spirit and that’s something I never really did before,” she added.

When the pastor asked Tamar if she would ever consider coming back to the show, the “All the Way Home” singer said it would be something she’d have to really consider with the help of her religion. “I would have to really pray about it and think about it because at the end of the day I have to pay attention to why God removed me from that situation,” Tamar said. “I believe he removed me from that situation to protect me from that situation.” Ouch!

Tamar left The Real, and her fellow co-hosts, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Adrienne Bailon, back in May, after two seasons on the talk show. Since firing Tamar, the show has yet to find a new co-host and has had a reported decline in ratings.

