Snoop Dogg is not buying what Blac Chyna is selling! He seems to think that the reality star is ‘scamming’ the public with her explosive breakup from Rob Kardashian, and he let the world know by dissing her with an Instagram meme on Dec. 20. See for yourself, here!

Everyone has an opinion about what’s going on between Blac Chyna, 28, and Rob Kardashian, 29, since he shockingly revealed that Blac up and left with their daughter Dream on Dec. 17, and that includes Snoop Dogg! The 45-year-old O.G. rapper made his true feelings known with a hilarious meme that she shared with fans on Instagram on Dec. 2o!

The meme shows Blac Chyna slowly morphing into YouTube star Joanne the Scammer. The web star (who is portrayed by Branden Miller) is a devious woman known for stealing jewels, tricking her lovers and rocking a fabulous fur coat. By comparing her to Blac Chyna, Snoop Dizzle’s essentially insinuating that Blac is somehow scamming the public with her recent drama with Rob.

Snoop definitely isn’t the only one who thinks it might be a hoax. While Rob seemed to corroborate the story that Blac left, and then further reports even claim that she beat him before doing it, other fans still aren’t convinced. Many believe that the whole debacle was just a ratings ploy to get fans to tune in to their baby special on E! on Dec. 18. However, Rob claimed that he does have some real problems that drove Blac away and that he’s planning to work hard to better himself for his family. Hopefully this isn’t a lie, and they both work hard to give Dream the best possible life!

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Snoop is wrong for accusing Blac Chyna of being a scammer, or do you think he might be on to something? Let us know!