17 Shocking TV Deaths In 2016 That Completely Tore Us Apart

The year 2016 featured some of the most jaw-dropping deaths in TV history. From Hodor’s tragic demise on ‘Game of Thrones’ to the double whammy of Glenn and Abraham’s deaths on ‘The Walking Dead,’ these are the deaths that broke our hearts in half.

Season 6 of Game of Thrones was filled to the brim with both heartbreaking and shocking deaths. The second we learned the backstory on our beloved Hodor, he was ripped from us and killed by White Walkers. As if that wasn’t enough, Cersei unleashed her wildfire on King’s Landing, killing Loras and Margaery in the season 6 finale. The shock of Margaery’s death and seeing his reign going up in flames pushed Tommen to commit suicide.

The Walking Dead kicked off season 7 will the death of not just one major character, but two. Fans knew Negan was going to kill someone in the premiere, but no one thought he would kill both Glenn and Abraham. Even though Glenn and Abraham die in the comics, seeing them die horrible, brutal deaths in front of our eyes was just too much to take.

Season 3 of The 100 featured one of the most heartbreaking and infuriating deaths of all time. Right after Lexa and Clarke consummated their relationship, Lexa was killed by a bullet meant for Clarke. It’s been months since Lexa’s death (on TV), and we’re still not over it. Honestly, we’re never going to be over it.

The death of Poussey on Orange Is The New Black was another TV death that no one saw coming. The show took a page out of what’s been happening in the real world (i.e. the senseless deaths of Eric Garner, Michael Brown and countless others) and had Poussey killed at the hands of a police officer.

